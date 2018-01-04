Babylon Town spokesman Kevin Bonner said the town had received reports of a multiple-house fire on Oak Island Thursday morning.

Bonner said there was no word so far on the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The homes there are likely unoccupied this time of year, he said.

“It is believed the entire island is uninhabited,” Bonner said. “It is highly unlikely anyone would be over there this time of year.”

The island is accessible only by boat, and ice on Great South Bay may be hampering recovery efforts, Bonner said.

The Babylon Village fire department is responding to the blaze and firefighters are trying to “gain access to the island to carry out a search” he said.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said it was responding to a house fire on Oak Island, but said the blizzard-like weather conditions were “impeding the response to the island.”

“With heavy ice conditions in the bay, boats are unable to traverse the waterways,” the post read.

A Babylon fire dispatcher said the department could not immediately provide any information. Chief Scott Glenn could not be reached for comment.

Oak Island is a tiny barrier island that sits on the Great South Bay just north of Fire Island and just west of the Robert Moses Causeway.

There are just 52 homes, mostly occupied in summer months. Residents own their homes and lease the land from the Town of Babylon, which does not provide municipal electricity. Homeowners rely on propane, solar and wind power.