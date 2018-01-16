Babylon OKs $36G raise for town attorney, comptroller, staff chief
The pay hikes boost their annual salaries to $145,000 and are among $188,000 in salary increases for nonunion employees that the board authorized on Jan. 2 at its first meeting of the year.
The Babylon Town Board authorized $36,000 raises for three top officials in a 5-0 vote with no discussion at a meeting earlier this month.
The 33 percent raises for Chief of Staff Ron Kluesener, Town Attorney Joseph Wilson and Town Comptroller Victoria Marotta increase their base salaries from $109,084 to $145,000, according to the Jan. 2 resolution granting the pay hikes.
