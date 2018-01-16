TODAY'S PAPER
Babylon OKs $36G raise for town attorney, comptroller, staff chief

The pay hikes boost their annual salaries to $145,000 and are among $188,000 in salary increases for nonunion employees that the board authorized on Jan. 2 at its first meeting of the year.

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
The Babylon Town Board authorized $36,000 raises for three top officials in a 5-0 vote with no discussion at a meeting earlier this month.

The 33 percent raises for Chief of Staff Ron Kluesener, Town Attorney Joseph Wilson and Town Comptroller Victoria Marotta increase their base salaries from $109,084 to $145,000, according to the Jan. 2 resolution granting the pay hikes.

The three...

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

