The Babylon Town Board authorized $36,000 raises for three top officials in a 5-0 vote with no discussion at a meeting earlier this month.

The 33 percent raises for Chief of Staff Ron Kluesener, Town Attorney Joseph Wilson and Town Comptroller Victoria Marotta increase their base salaries from $109,084 to $145,000, according to the Jan. 2 resolution granting the pay hikes.

