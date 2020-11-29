Trustee appointment rounds out Babylon Village board

The Babylon Village Board of Trustees has appointed Frank Seibert, a village zoning board of appeals member, as a trustee, filling a position left vacant by Mary Adams who became the village mayor following the death of Ralph Scordino.

Seibert, 70, will also take on the title of deputy mayor, a position left vacant by Kevin Muldowney, who retired Sept. 1. Seibert’s position was effective Nov. 24.

"I give my heartfelt promise that I will give my best efforts to continue the legacy of Mayor Scordino and use all the experience I have in Babylon Village government to fulfill that legacy," Seibert said via Zoom during a Nov. 24 village meeting.

A replacement for Seibert, a Republican, who has sat on the ZBA since 2017, has not yet been made. He will make an annual salary of $7,500 and sit on the board with the mayor and three other trustees.

Adams said during the meeting that Seibert has been involved in village government for more than 20 years and "on every committee and in every organization he served on or volunteered for has always put the best interest of Babylon Village first."

On Oct. 25, 1994, Seibert became a village architectural review board member, a position given to him by then-Mayor E. Donald Conroy. He then became a member of the village’s planning board on Dec. 11, 2007 and later the ZBA on Oct. 13, 2015. Both of the appointments came from Scordino, who died in October at 71.

Outside of village work, Seibert, who is a licensed insurance agent, broker and risk manager, serves in organizations such as the Babylon Rotary Club since 1994, the Babylon Village Historical and Preservation Society, Adams said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Charles Spencer, past president of the Babylon Rotary Club, said Seibert has a "quiet demeanor" and works behind the scenes.

"He’s involved in every facet of Rotary with the youth, with the elderly, with the environmental issues we take part in," said Spencer, a Rotary member since 1988. "He coordinates with government agencies and that’s why he’s the perfect choice to be a trustee."