The Village of Babylon has proposed an $11.2 million budget for fiscal year 2019 that would keep taxes flat and shrink expenditures by $286,000.

The declining costs are due largely to projected drops in workers’ compensation and bond payments totaling $582,000, according to the tentative budget, which the village board of trustees will vote on Tuesday.

The budget would include some expense upticks, including $25,000 for a new sport utility vehicle for the mayor.

Mayor Ralph Scordino said the village purchases a new vehicle for its mayor every four years, a custom that predates his time in office.

He said the village will purchase the SUV, a new Chevrolet Tahoe, after village elections in March 2019. The village pays a discounted price by piggybacking on a Suffolk BOCES bid and by trading in the prior vehicle, he said.

Scordino described the vehicle as his “personal vehicle,” and said he uses it for village business as well as for his commute to and from the village municipal building and for other travel outside Long Island.

Of the two other villages in the Town of Babylon, Amityville does not give its mayor a vehicle, while Lindenhurst does, their mayors said Friday.

The Babylon budget also projects $486,000 more in revenue, due in part to rising village property values, new grant funding and added income from parking meters and other fees.

As a result, the village will significantly cut back what it draws from its fund balance, or surplus, from $1 million in the current fiscal year to $209,000.

The fund balance in the prior fiscal year, which ended May 31, 2017, was $3,217,000, according to a report the village submitted to the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

Former village treasurer Joan Crockett, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the village board last year, has argued the fund balance is too large and the village should offer residents a tax cut.

“They’re only keeping the taxes flat because we’re overtaxed,” she said Friday.

The 2019 budget, if approved Tuesday, would be the fourth with no tax increase, Scordino said. The budget covers June 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.