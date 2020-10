Ralph Scordino, the mayor of Babylon Village since 2002, has died at the age of 71.

The announcement of his death was made on the village’s Facebook page on Thursday. A woman who answered the phone at the village clerk’s office confirmed that Scordino had died.

No other details were given about his death.

Scordino was re-elected to another term as mayor in 2019. He previously served as a village trustee.

Check back for updates on this developing story.