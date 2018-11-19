The Village of Babylon will have a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to extend its partial moratorium on new restaurants.

The board of trustees enacted the partial ban in December, citing its desire to encourage nonrestaurant businesses to open in the downtown area.

The board directed the planning board to review and study the impact of the more than 30 restaurants and bars and make recommendations on whether changes in laws are needed.

The moratorium excludes restaurants opening in locations previously used as a restaurant.

The village board extended the moratorium through the end of this year, citing concerns that the Argyle Theater, which opened in March, would impact parking downtown.

The village in May further added exceptions for eateries with 20 or fewer seats and those that don’t serve alcohol, and for places seating eight or fewer people, regardless of whether alcohol is served.

The public hearing will be at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 153 W. Main St., Babylon.