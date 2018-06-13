TODAY'S PAPER
Babylon Village trustee Debbie Basile announces resignation

Basile said she wants to spend more time volunteering. The board appointed Robyn Silvestri to fill the vacancy.

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Babylon Village Trustee Debbie Basile will resign from the Village Board at the end of July, she announced at a meeting Tuesday night.

The board voted 5-0 to appoint Robyn Silvestri, a member of several local civic groups, to fill the vacancy.

Basile, 69, has served on the board for about 15 years. She said she was retiring from the board to spend more time volunteering, among other pursuits.

“I have a bucket list that I’d like to start working on,” she said before the meeting.

Silvestri, 48, is a member of the Village Volunteer Corps, the Village Women’s Club and other civic groups. She joins the board July 29.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

