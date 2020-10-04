LI cops, supporters pack 'Back the Blue' rally in Hauppauge

More than 1,000 Long Island cops and their supporters gathered in Hauppauge Sunday for a pro-police, "Back the Blue" protest where many speakers and attendees called for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The rally at Suffolk County’s H. Lee Dennison Building was organized by New York City-area law-enforcement unions, including those that represent Nassau, Suffolk and NYPD police officers, who claim the protests that erupted across the nation after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis cops has made their jobs and the communities they serve more dangerous.

"My mother was targeted for her blue uniform that she proudly wore for a decade," said Genesis Familia, the daughter of Miosotis Familia, a 12-year NYPD officer who was assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner in the Bronx in 2017.

The pro-cop protesters, many clutching Trump 2020 flags, thin blue line flags and signs supporting police, turned the parking lot of the county building into a sea of blue. Organizers claimed the unions that organized the rally represent more than 80,000 New York City-area police officers.

