TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
64° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

LI cops, supporters pack 'Back the Blue' rally in Hauppauge

PBA president Pay Lynch, speaks at a "Back

PBA president Pay Lynch, speaks at a "Back the Blue" rally in Hauppauge on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa L. Colangelo and Michael O'Keeffe lisa.colangelo@newsday.com, michael.okeeffe@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

More than 1,000 Long Island cops and their supporters gathered in Hauppauge Sunday for a pro-police, "Back the Blue" protest where many speakers and attendees called for the re-election of President Donald Trump.

The rally at Suffolk County’s H. Lee Dennison Building was organized by New York City-area law-enforcement unions, including those that represent Nassau, Suffolk and NYPD police officers, who claim the protests that erupted across the nation after the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis cops has made their jobs and the communities they serve more dangerous.

"My mother was targeted for her blue uniform that she proudly wore for a decade," said Genesis Familia, the daughter of Miosotis Familia, a 12-year NYPD officer who was assassinated while sitting in a mobile command unit with her partner in the Bronx in 2017.

The pro-cop protesters, many clutching Trump 2020 flags, thin blue line flags and signs supporting police, turned the parking lot of the county building into a sea of blue. Organizers claimed the unions that organized the rally represent more than 80,000 New York City-area police officers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Latest Long Island News

Golf has seen a revival on Long Island, Number of golf rounds played at LI state parks rises during pandemic
Firefighters extricated at least two people from the Single-engine plane crashes in Whitestone, Queens
Brookhaven officials said rec centers will stay closed Brookhaven Town to leave jobs unfilled, rec centers closed
A health care worker at a COVID-19 testing De Blasio: NYC targets Zip codes for protocol violators
A group of people, with masks to prevent Need for mental health services has grown in COVID-19's trail
Long Island educators such as Ron Masera, superintendent Educators cite concerns with state's COVID-19 Report Card
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search