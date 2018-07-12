TODAY'S PAPER
Bacteria level closes Lake Ronkonkoma, other Suffolk beaches 

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Once again, Lake Ronkonkoma was closed because the amount of bacteria detected exceeded safety limits, Suffolk’s health commissioner said Thursday.

Another Town of Islip beach, Benjamin's Beach, also was closed for the same reason, he said in a statement.

Three other beaches remain closed: Babylon’s Tanner Park Beach, and Brookhaven’s Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association West Beach and Beech Road Beach, Dr. James Tomarken, the commissioner, said in a statement.

Three beaches reopened: Venetian Shores Beach, Amityville Village Beach and West Islip Beach.

Closing the beaches protects swimmers from gastrointestinal illness and infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat, Tomarken said.

For the latest information, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 631-852-5822 or the Department's Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.

