Multiple Suffolk County beaches remained closed to swimming Friday, given the presence of higher than acceptable bacteria levels, health officials said.

Because of the potential health ramifications, the following beaches are closed, according to health officials: Lake Ronkonkoma and Benjamin's Beach in the Town of Islip; Babylon’s Tanner Park Beach; and Brookhaven’s Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association West Beach and Beech Road Beach.

People can experience gastrointestinal illness and infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat from swimming in such bacteria-contaminated water, said Dr. James Tomarken, the county’s health commissioner, in a news release Thursday.

Once further testing shows that the bacteria have moved back to acceptable levels, beaches will be reopened, health officials said.

From May to September the county takes samples of beach water to monitor its quality, with an eye to protecting public health.

While most of the county’s beaches “are pollution free and provide a safe and healthy recreational environment… some are subject to influences that can adversely affect water quality and potentially expose bathers to contaminants,” health officials said.

Such influences can include storm-water discharges, resident populations of waterfowl, and in some cases, effects from boats, septic systems and limited tidal flushing.

To learn the latest on affected beaches, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or the Department's ecology office at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours.