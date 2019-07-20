A reward of up to $12,500, an increase from the previous amount of $10,000, is being offered for the return of a bald eagle stolen from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge, police said at a press conference at Suffolk County headquarters Saturday.

Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron said the increase in reward, for the eagle stolen Tuesday, was "motivated by concern" and he wouldn't be surprised if it went higher.

"That eagle is a long-time resident of Quogue Village, and we really want to get it back," Cameron said.

The $12,500 includes $5,000 each from the Suffolk County SPCA and the Nassau County SPCA, said SPCA Chief Roy Gross. The additional $2,500 from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers — which would be paid within 72 hours of an arrest — was offered when "SPCA got a call from the assistant director of Quogue Wildlife Refuge and asked us for any assistance we could provide," he added.

The Quogue Village police is tracking leads and searching camera captures from private and public locations in the on-going investigation.

"Our main concern is the eagle's safety and welfare," Quogue Wildlife Refuge Director Michael Nelson said.

The bald eagle, named Sam, arrived at the refuge 31 years ago after a gunshot wound left him flightless, and he has been eating a combination of fish, venison or rats daily supplemented with vitamins.

Nelson considers Sam "part of the family" and is hoping for another 10 or 11 years with him. In captivity, bald eagles can live over 50 years, he said.

"If looked after by a vet and with a proper diet, there's no reason he shouldn't survive," Nelson said.

Suffolk and Quogue police ask anyone with information to call 800-220-TIPS or text “SCPD” and the message to “CRIMES” (274637). Callers may remain anonymous.

The Nassau SPCA can be reached at 516-843-7722.