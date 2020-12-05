TODAY'S PAPER
Two women seriously hurt in Bay Shore crash, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured two women in Bay Shore Friday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Two Brentwood women were seriously injured Friday night when police said they sideswiped an SUV in Bay Shore and crashed into a tree.

Suffolk police said Mayda Villatoro, 20, was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz heading south on Fifth Avenue near Rail Place around 6:30 p.m. when she sideswiped a southbound Kia Sportage SUV.

The crash caused the Mercedes to crash into a tree, seriously injuring Villatoro and her front passenger, Yaneth Fuentes, 21. Both women were taken by ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. A rear passenger was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

The SUV spun into the woods, causing the driver, Jose Rodriguez, 28, of Brentwood, his wife and their two children to be taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where they were treated and released for minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

