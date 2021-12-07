A Bay Shore teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown shortly after midnight Monday when the car he was riding in flipped over, police said. The driver, also 17, survived.

He was driving a 2018 Infinity Q50 headed east on Pine Aire Drive in Bay Shore near Taylor Avenue when he lost control, crossed the westbound lane, left the road, hit a utility pole and then overturned at about 12:30 a.m., police said. They are investigating the crash.

Joel Rodriguez, 17, of Bay Shore, died at the crash site; the driver was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for non-serious injuries, according to police.

The identity of the driver was not released.

Detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.