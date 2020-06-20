Four teenagers were injured, one seriously, when they crashed into a house in Bay Shore early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Brentwood was driving a Jeep north on Bay Shore Road near Thompson Drive when he lost control and crashed into a house on Thompson Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

A 16-year-old Brentwood girl in the Jeep was seriously injured and taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, but police said she is expected to recover.

The driver, along with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both of Brentwood, were all taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with minor injuries, police said.

The driver was cited for driving without a license, police said.

No other injuries were reported.