TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Four teens hurt, one seriously, in Bay Shore crash, Suffolk police say

A 16-year-old boy lost control of the Jeep

A 16-year-old boy lost control of the Jeep he was driving and crashed into a house in Bay Shore early Saturday morning, Suffolk police said. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Four teenagers were injured, one seriously, when they crashed into a house in Bay Shore early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Brentwood was driving a Jeep north on Bay Shore Road near Thompson Drive when he lost control and crashed into a house on Thompson Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

A 16-year-old Brentwood girl in the Jeep was seriously injured and taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, but police said she is expected to recover. 

The driver, along with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, both of Brentwood, were all taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with minor injuries, police said.

The driver was cited for driving without a license, police said.

No other injuries were reported. 

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New U.S. attorney for Southern District of New York refuses to resign
Congressman Peter King speak outside his home after Battle to succeed Rep. Pete King highlights Long Island primary day
Visitors can see relatives only from their cars Finding ways to celebrate Father's Day amid virus restrictions
Third-grader Jezur Hernandez-Contreras, of Central Islip, received a Black and Latino educators team up for 'emotional' deliveries
Thomas Verga, left, and his father, Tom. Thanks, Dad: LI athletes honor fathers on front line of pandemic
Tax captures last year's Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga schedule will be on time, but no fans to start
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search