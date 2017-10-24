Bay Shore residents and community groups are planning to gather at Islip Town Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest a parking meter program that critics have said is crippling local businesses.

Islip officials have responded to complaints by including more free parking in some areas, including on weekdays before 6 p.m. in town-owned lots behind Main Street.

Protesters said in a news release that community residents and businesses are still seeing negative effects from the implementation of a meter district, and that they will demand “immediate action to correct this unfair and damaging program, including a full accounting of the cost and revenue associated with the program.”

“Bay Shore continues to suffer because of the Islip Town Board’s mismanagement and their unfair tax of the Bay Shore community, a tax which has had a demonstrably negative impact on business in downtown Bay Shore,” Donna Periconi, of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore, said in the release.

In a statement, Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said the “managed parking program” was needed as the popularity of the community grew.

“The town has worked with the community since the program’s infancy to ensure that this parking management program maximized the ease of available parking in our downtowns, railroad stations and major popular areas, while at the same time, eliminating the abuse of those who park beyond the allotted times,” Carpenter wrote. “Overall, the vast majority of parking in downtown Bay Shore is still free.” The parking meter program started at the Maple Avenue docks near the Fire Island ferries two summers ago. It expanded to the hamlet’s Long Island Rail Road parking lot in January 2016, to the Bay Shore Marina last June and to Main Street in November. The lots behind Main Street were metered in May.

Town officials have said the meters will expand to other shopping districts in Islip.