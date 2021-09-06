TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island Suffolk

Bay Shore man charged in 7 restaurant burglaries, Suffolk police say 

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
A Bay Shore man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the burglaries off five South Shore restaurants in August and two others in 2020, Suffolk police said.

Anthony Myles, 57, was taken into custody about 5:20 p.m. on Carlough Road in Bohemia following an investigation, police said. He burglarized the restaurants between early September 2020 and late August, police said in a news release.

Myles was charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary, police said.

The restaurants burglarized included:

  • Sept. 5, 2020, Chung Hing Chinese Food, 385 Westbound Sunrise Service Rd, West Babylon
  • Dec. 1, 2020, China Wok, 508 West Montauk Hwy, Lindenhurst
  • Aug. 16, Paradise Caribbean Restaurant, 987 Straight Path, West Babylon
  • Aug. 23, Top China, 1350 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon and Rincon-Guanaco Restaurant, 471 Grand Blvd, Deer Park
  • Aug. 24, Golden Star Chinese Restaurant, 2146 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park
  • Aug. 25, Nazar Turkish Restaurant and Market, 1474 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park

Myles is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

