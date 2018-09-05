The Bay Shore Marina will be without power for about 12 hours Wednesday because a new transformer will be installed, Islip officials said.

An “unanticipated electrical failure” is the cause of the power going down at the marina. A new transformer will be installed, and officials expect the marina to be powerless from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement on Islip’s Facebook page.

The cost to fix the problem will be determined after the transformer is installed and will be paid from the Parks Department's budget, an Islip representative said Tuesday.

Anyone with questions can call the Town of Islip Parks Department at 631-224-5648.