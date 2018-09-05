Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Power to be shut at Bay Shore Marina for 12 hours on Wednesday

The Bay Shore Marina, seen on Sept. 22,

The Bay Shore Marina, seen on Sept. 22, 2016, will be without power for part of Wednesday, Islip officials said. Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

The Bay Shore Marina will be without power for about 12 hours Wednesday because a new transformer will be installed, Islip officials said.

An “unanticipated electrical failure” is the cause of the power going down at the marina. A new transformer will be installed, and officials expect the marina to be powerless from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement on Islip’s Facebook page.

The cost to fix the problem will be determined after the transformer is installed and will be paid from the Parks Department's budget, an Islip representative said Tuesday.

Anyone with questions can call the Town of Islip Parks Department at 631-224-5648.

