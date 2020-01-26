TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man killed helping stranded motorist on Motor Parkway in Islandia

Suffolk police investigate the scene Saturday night on

Suffolk police investigate the scene Saturday night on Motor Parkway near Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia where a man was struck and killed, authorities said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Bay Shore man was killed Saturday night after a passing truck hit him as he tried to help a motorist stuck on Motor Parkway in Islandia, Suffolk police said.

The 57-year-old victim was driving a 2003 Toyota minivan when he stopped to help an 18-year-old Bay Shore man in a sport utility vehicle. The victim pulled behind the man’s 1998 Nissan Pathfinder, which had stopped in the westbound lane between Hoffman Lane and Veterans Memorial Highway, police said. 

The pair walked behind the minivan to grab tools when they were struck about 6:20 p.m. by a 2001 Dodge Durango driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The minivan driver died at the scene, police said. The Nissan driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified either victim pending notification of relatives.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Billy Joel, daughter Della and wife Alexis celebrate Joels want to add horse stable on Centre Island property
Students, from left, Ashley Bodkin, Bransen Reid, Madison 100,000 kids on LI dealing with food insecurity
Bill Bianchi at his 10-acre flower farm orchid Suffolk County Legislature turns 50 years old  
Vacant building torn down in Copiague, despite claims
Deepwater Wind installing the first offshore wind farm Fed review of offshore wind projects raising concerns
A view of the City of Long Beach Long Beach wants counsel to seek clawback of separation payouts
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search