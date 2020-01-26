A Bay Shore man was killed Saturday night after a passing truck hit him as he tried to help a motorist stuck on Motor Parkway in Islandia, Suffolk police said.

The 57-year-old victim was driving a 2003 Toyota minivan when he stopped to help an 18-year-old Bay Shore man in a sport utility vehicle. The victim pulled behind the man’s 1998 Nissan Pathfinder, which had stopped in the westbound lane between Hoffman Lane and Veterans Memorial Highway, police said.

The pair walked behind the minivan to grab tools when they were struck about 6:20 p.m. by a 2001 Dodge Durango driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The minivan driver died at the scene, police said. The Nissan driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified either victim pending notification of relatives.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.