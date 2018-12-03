TODAY'S PAPER
Bay Shore resident charged with shooting death of homeless man, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Bay Shore man was arrested Monday and charged with the shooting death of a homeless man whose body was found on the streets of Central Islip last week, Suffolk police said.

Enrique Vega Jr., 47, of Central Boulevard, was being held overnight for his arraignment Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The body of the victim, Michael Evans, 54, who also used the first name "Malik," was found just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 26 on Suffolk Avenue near Church Street, homicide detectives said.

Other details on the case were not immediately available Monday night.

