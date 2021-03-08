TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Two workers hurt in "small explosion" at Bay Shore gas company

Firefighters at the scene in Bay Shore Monday

Firefighters at the scene in Bay Shore Monday night after two workers for a private gas company were injured in an explosion, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Two workers at a Bay Shore gas company suffered burns in a "small explosion" Monday while they were filling propane tanks, Suffolk police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Paraco Gas on Corbin Avenue, police said.

The employees were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for burns, police said, but the severity of the injuries was not known.

No one could be reached for comment Monday night at Paraco Gas.

Suffolk police’s Arson Section detectives are investigating.

Multiple area fire departments responded including those from Brentwood, North Babylon, Deer Park and West Islip. Town of Islip’s Hazmat Team and Fire Marshal also responded, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

