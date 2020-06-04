A pedestrian was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by a teen and killed Wednesday night in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the male victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the crash occurred on Union Boulevard, west of Brentwood Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim was crossing Union from the south when police said he was struck by a westbound 2012 Mazda CX-9. The victim was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Third Squad detectives who are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8352.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.