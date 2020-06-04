TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian struck by SUV, killed in crash in Bay Shore, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A pedestrian was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by a teen and killed Wednesday night in Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

The identity of the male victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the crash occurred on Union Boulevard, west of Brentwood Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim was crossing Union from the south when police said he was struck by a westbound 2012 Mazda CX-9. The victim was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

The crash is being investigated by Third Squad detectives who are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8352.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

