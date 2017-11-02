This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
$500G in grants set for Bay Shore plaza upgrade

Islip Town Hall West 401 Main Street, Islip,

Islip Town Hall West 401 Main Street, Islip, Monday, Jan. 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By VALERIE BAUMAN  valerie.bauman@newsday.com
Islip Town Board members voted unanimously Oct. 24 to authorize Supervisor Angie Carpenter to accept $500,000 in grants for construction and improvement of a pedestrian plaza in Bay Shore.

The plaza will be on Park Avenue and Main Street, and will connect to an existing municipal parking lot and public transportation, including buses and the Long Island Rail Road, according to the resolution passed at a town meeting.

The project is in the early phases of planning, and total cost projections were not available Wednesday, officials said.

The New York State and Municipal Facilities Grant requires 30 percent, or $150,000, in matching funds from the town.

