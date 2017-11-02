Islip Town Board members voted unanimously Oct. 24 to authorize Supervisor Angie Carpenter to accept $500,000 in grants for construction and improvement of a pedestrian plaza in Bay Shore.

The plaza will be on Park Avenue and Main Street, and will connect to an existing municipal parking lot and public transportation, including buses and the Long Island Rail Road, according to the resolution passed at a town meeting.

The project is in the early phases of planning, and total cost projections were not available Wednesday, officials said.

The New York State and Municipal Facilities Grant requires 30 percent, or $150,000, in matching funds from the town.