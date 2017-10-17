A woman who was killed in a house fire in Bay Shore over the weekend has been identified as Barbara Nadraus, 66, authorities said Tuesday.
Suffolk County police said the cause of the 20th Avenue blaze remained under investigation but said the fire appears to be “non-criminal” in nature.
Police said Nadraus was the sole occupant of the home and called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. on Sunday to report there was an active fire within the house.
Nadraus was taken out of the house by members of the Brentwood Fire Department and was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
