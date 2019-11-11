TODAY'S PAPER
Bayport motorist uses car jack to lift pickup truck off teen driver, police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
A motorist used a car jack to lift a pickup truck off its teenage driver in Bayport Monday morning, Suffolk police said. 

James Cermak, 18, of Medford, was partially ejected from his 2000 Toyota pickup at 10:34 a.m. after losing control and flipping the vehicle, according to police. He was driving eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway near Sunrise Service Road, police said. 

A police spokeswoman said she had no information about the motorist who lifted the truck off the teen.

Police flew Cermak to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter. He was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon, police said. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the department’s Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. 

