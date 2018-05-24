TODAY'S PAPER
Bayport brothers honored for house fire alert

Robby Zoller, 16, left, and his brother Billy

Robby Zoller, 16, left, and his brother Billy Zoller, 17, with their Bayport neighbor Suzi Stenzinger. Photo Credit: Roberta Zoller

By RACHELLE BLIDNER rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
Two Bayport brothers credited with saving the lives of their neighbors during a house fire earlier this month were honored by the Islip Town Board. 

Robby, 16, and Billy Zoller, 17, received citations at the May 15 board meeting and posed for photos with the family they alerted to the house fire. Suzi Stenzinger, the matriarch of the neighboring family, kissed the boys’ cheeks as she greeted them.

Robby Zoller woke up around 1:15 a.m. on May 4 and saw flames from the Stenzinger house. He alerted his mother, who called 911, and his brother. The two Bayport-Blue Point High School students hopped a fence to bang on their neighbors’ window.

Stenzinger heard the boys’ shouts and woke up her two children and boyfriend. They safely exited the house. 

“The quick thinking of these two boys saved a family in Bayport,” Councilwoman Mary Kate Mullen said. 

