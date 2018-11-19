TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Sunrise Highway reopens in Bayport after chain-reaction crash

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Five vehicles collided in a chain-reaction crash that briefly shut down eastbound Sunrise Highway in Bayport Monday night, Suffolk police said.

No one was seriously hurt but one person was taken to Long Island Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

The crash occurred when a BMW rear-ended a Honda sedan, then spun and hit a Honda sport utility vehicle at about 8:45 p.m. by Nicolls Road, police said.

A fourth vehicle could not stop in time and bumped into the back of another vehicle, but no one was injured in this collision and there was barely any damage, police said.

Sunrise Highway was closed for 20 minutes, police said. No crime was involved in the crash, police said.

