A bicyclist was critically injured in Baywood Saturday night after performing a stunt in the road and then being hit by two vehicles, Suffolk County police said.

The cyclist, an adult man yet to be identified by police, was riding at about 10:40 p.m. eastbound on Pine Aire Drive near Garfield Avenue when he popped a wheelie, a maneuver where the front bike tire is lifted into the air, according to police. The bicyclist was then hit by a 2005 Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Pine Aire Drive. The collision caused the bicyclist to be thrown into a 2012 Toyota Camry traveling east.

The cyclist was taken via ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, police said. Neither driver was injured, and the vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident, including the identity of the bicyclist, to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.