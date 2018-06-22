TODAY'S PAPER
4 more Suffolk beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Four more beaches were closed in Suffolk, almost doubling the number where swimming has been barred due to high levels of bacteria, county health officials said Friday.

The four newly closed beaches are: Knollwood Beach Association, Fleets Cove Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association, and Centerport Yacht Club.

Three were closed earlier: Lake Ronkonkoma’s Islip Town Beach, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst.

In a statement, county Commissioner of Health Dr. James Tomarken, warned that bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness and infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

The beaches will reopen after tests determine the amount of bacteria has declined to levels deemed safe, officials said.

For more information, call the Bathing Beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or contact the department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours. http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

