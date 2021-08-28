TODAY'S PAPER
No bathing advised at 81 Long Island beaches after heavy rainfall 

Asharoken Beach in Huntington is among 81 Long

Asharoken Beach in Huntington is among 81 Long Island beaches where no bathing is advised because of bacteria in the water after heavy rainfall.

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Beachgoers should stay out of the water this weekend at 81 beaches in Suffolk and Nassau, the county governments cautioned Saturday.

That’s because heavy rainfall has increased the risk of more bacteria in the water, officials said.

In Suffolk, 63 beaches are at issue.

In Huntington, they are: Asharoken Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Baycrest Association Beach, Centerport Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach, Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, Crab Meadow Beach, Crescent Beach, Eagle Dock Community Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Hobart Beach-Cove, Hobart Beach-LI Sound, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach, Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Prices Bend Beach, Steers Beach, Valley Grove Beach, West Neck Beach and Wincoma Association Beach.

In Brookhaven, they are: Bayberry Cove Beach, Beech Road Beach (NSBA), Bayview Beach, Broadway Beach (NSBA), Corey Beach, Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA), Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach, Little Bay Beach, Miller Place Park Beach, Scotts Beach, Shoreham Beach, Shoreham Shore Club Beach, Shoreham Village Beach, Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West, Soundview Beach Association Beach, Stony Brook Beach, Terraces on the Sound, Tides Beach and Woodhull Landing POA Beach.

In Babylon they are: Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park and Venetian Shores Beach.

In Islip, they are: Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach, Bayport Beach, Benjamins Beach, Brightwaters Village Beach, East Islip Beach, Islip Beach, Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip), Sayville Marina Park Beach, West Islip Beach and West Oaks Recreation Club Beach.

In Smithtown, they are: Callahans Beach, Long Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Schubert Beach and Short Beach.

In a news release, Suffolk explained the advisory, which is to be lifted Monday at 8:30 a.m.: "The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries and, because of their location in enclosed embayments, experience limited tidal flushing."

In Nassau, the advisory affects 18 beaches.

The 14 North Shore beaches are: Centre Island Sound, Bayville; Creek Club, Lattingtown; Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow; Morgan Sound, Glen Cove; North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington; Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley, Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove; Ransom Beach, Bayville; Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay; Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff; Soundside Beach, Bayville; Stehli Beach, Bayville; and Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.

The 4 South Shore beaches are: Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa; Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway; Island Park Beach, Island Park; and Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa.

Nassau’s advisory extends until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

