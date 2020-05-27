East End officials are closing beaches to out-of-town visitors after what Southampton Town called a “hellish” holiday weekend where 500 people gathered on a narrow beach in the hamlet of North Sea.

The Town received numerous complaints last weekend about litter, public urination, people not wearing masks and not obeying social distancing rules, and people camping at North Sea Beach, according to a news release Wednesday announcing a new emergency order and restrictions.

The town closed the beach over the weekend after it determined that social distancing guidelines could not be met. Similar incidents were reported elsewhere ,including at Suffolk County’s Cedar Beach in Southold, said County Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue).

Southampton Town announced earlier this month that its beach parking lots would be off-limits to those without seasonal beach stickers in an effort to control crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest order extends those restrictions to the beaches themselves and roads within 1,000 feet of a public beach or waterbody. Now anyone entering the beach, or on the beach, may be asked to provide proof that they are living or renting within the town.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to enact these restrictive measures, particularly as we enter Phase 1 reopening” Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said in a statement. “But after what we experienced last weekend with droves of visitors overcrowding our beaches, we are left with no other choice to prevent the resurgence of coronavirus in our community.”

Those not in compliance will be asked to leave or be ticketed. Cars parked overnight may be towed, according to the news release.