Suffolk beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Tanner Park Beach in Copiague is among about a dozen Suffolk beaches closed due to high bacteria levels. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Megan Dollar
Beaches across Suffolk County’s North and South Shores remain closed Tuesday because of excess bacteria counts, health officials said.

Brightwaters Village Beach closed Monday when recorded bacteria levels exceeded “acceptable criteria,” according to Suffolk County Health Services.

Terraces on the Sound Beach in Rocky Point, Sayville Marina Park Beach and West Islip Beach closed Friday, while East Islip Beach closed over the weekend and Tanner Park Beach in Copiague has been closed most of the summer. Also closed are Corey Beach in Bayport, Benjamins Beach in Bay Shore, Short Beach in Smithtown and Bayport Beach. Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Lake Ronkonkoma’s Islip Town Beach are closed too.

“At marine and coastal beaches in Suffolk County, stormwater runoff is the predominant source of bacteria-laden water,” Grace Kelly-McGovern, Suffolk County public information director, said in an email. “Stormwater runoff becomes contaminated with bacteria as it flows across roadways, yards, parking lots and other lands. This polluted stormwater travels through storm drains into local waterways that ultimately impact area bathing beaches.”

According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. James Tomarken, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

Beaches will reopen when further testing reveals that the bacteria have dropped to acceptable levels.

