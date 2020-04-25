A Medford man who fell off a moving boat in the Bellport Bay in Bellport was rescued by a good Samaritan on Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The man was operating a 39-foot Contender in the bay and tried to make a turn, but his boat was hit by the wake from a passing vessel and he fell in the water at 9:10 a.m., police said.

Matthew Honce of East Patchogue was able to rescue the victim, who was not wearing a lifejacket, and was in the water for about 15 minutes, police said. Honce pulled the man onto his 20-foot Grady-White boat.

The victim was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for minor injuries, police said.

Marine Bureau Officers Michael Cappiello, Brian Flatley and Shane Parker came upon the unmanned Contender boat which was still moving, police said. Once they were next to the boat, Parker jumped on and shut off the engine.