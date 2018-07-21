Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers, Town of Brookhaven lifeguards and a Good Samaritan all came to the rescue of two kayakers in the waters of Bellport Bay in Shirley Saturday night.

Carol Robinson was at Shirley Beach when she noticed two kayakers in distress approximately 100 yards off shore at around 6:15 p.m., police said.

Robinson, 61, of Medford, grabbed her kayak, entered the water and attempted to rescue the kayakers. She was joined by Town of Brookhaven lifeguard Joseph Cortes, 17, who paddled out on his surfboard and another unidentified lifeguard, police said.

Police said Jason Inestroca, 12, of Freeport, and his older sister, who was not named, were the kayakers in distress.

The unidentified lifeguard helped the woman return to shore, as Cortes and Robinson continued on to rescue Inestroca, police said.

Marine Bureau police officers Steven Tarolli, Mike Malone, and Rob Daniels also responded aboard Marine Mike and were able to bring Inestroca, Cortes and Robinson to shore, police said.

Inestroca and his sister were not injured, police said.