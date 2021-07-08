TODAY'S PAPER
Bellport man killed in crash with truck in North Patchogue, police say

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A Bellport man was killed Thursday after his Honda Accord collided with a Peterbilt truck in North Patchogue, according to Suffolk police.

Demetrius Hall, 21, was driving southbound at about 2:50 p.m. on N. Ocean Avenue when the 2003 Accord veered into the northbound lane and collided with the truck, police said.

The driver of the truck, Dennis Frame, 65, of Locust Valley, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue and treated for minor injuries.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check and the truck was inspected at the scene by Motor Carrier Safety Section officers. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

