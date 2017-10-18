Bellport officials said they plan to return an $87,000 payloader that crews are afraid to use after it overturned.

Bellport Village Mayor Ray Fell said it has nearly overturned on two other occasions.

“We’ll get something safe for the workers,” the mayor said Monday.

The village plans to return the old vehicle it bought a few years ago, and for which it had made about $67,000 in payments, to seller H.O. Penn for a heavier one that costs $130,000 over five years.