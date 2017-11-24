TODAY'S PAPER
Woman wanted for questioning in Bellport robbery, police say

Police want to question Quaneshia Skinner regarding a

Police want to question Quaneshia Skinner regarding a robbery in Bellport on Sept. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 21-year-old woman has been placed on the Suffolk County police “Most Wanted” list because detectives want to question her about a September robbery in Bellport, the department said Friday.

The suspect, Quaneshia Skinner, frequents the village often, according to police, who described her as being about 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair worn in a short crew cut. The robbery occurred on Sept. 15, police said, but details about the crime were unknown.

Anyone with information about Skinner’s whereabouts can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers anonymously either by calling 800-220-TIPS; texting “SCPD” and the message to “CRIMES” (274637); or submitting it at tipsubmit.com. All calls and messages will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

