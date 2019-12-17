State: No cancer cluster found at Bellport school

A state Health Department report says there is insufficient evidence of a cancer cluster at a Bellport school where some staff blamed the Brookhaven Town landfill for tumors and other illnesses.

The six-page report, released this month, said 31 confirmed cancer diagnoses over 38 years among staff at Frank P. Long Intermediate School did not appear to be an unusually high cancer rate. The types of cancers reported by school staff also did not appear to be rare, the report said.

About 30 staff, parents, students and neighbors of the school, about a mile south of the 192-acre landfill, have filed a state lawsuit alleging Brookhaven Town failed to protect them from noxious odors emanating from the dump site on Horseblock Road in Brookhaven hamlet. The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, states that plaintiffs suffered ailments ranging from throat irritation to cancer.

The health department, under its cancer surveillance program, sought to determine whether school staff contracted cancer at a higher rate than normal. The report did not seek to link the cancer cases to the landfill or any other possible causes.

"Based on the information available to us and our comparative review of confirmed cancer cases, the number and pattern of cancer diagnoses do not appear unusual," the report said.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation earlier this year cited the town for multiple violations of state odor standards at the landfill. The DEC said odors from sources such as leachate and hydrogen sulfide are known to cause maladies such as watery eyes, shortness of breath and headaches.

The town has since complied with orders from the DEC to address odor problems at the landfill, state officials said.