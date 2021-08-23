A North Bellport woman was struck by a car and killed Sunday evening as she pushed a shopping cart along a road in Bellport, police said.

Suffolk County police said Kathleen Corcoran, 61, was pushing the cart westbound in the roadway on Woodside Avenue, between Station Road and Curtis Avenue, when she was struck by a 2005 Hyundai at about 9:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Police said the car was impounded for a safety check.

Fifth Squad detectives are asking anyone who might have additional information on the collision to contact them at 631-854-8552.