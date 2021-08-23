TODAY'S PAPER
North Bellport woman struck by car, killed in Bellport, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash that

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash that killed a woman on Woodside Avenue in Bellport Sunday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A North Bellport woman was struck by a car and killed Sunday evening as she pushed a shopping cart along a road in Bellport, police said.

Suffolk County police said Kathleen Corcoran, 61, was pushing the cart westbound in the roadway on Woodside Avenue, between Station Road and Curtis Avenue, when she was struck by a 2005 Hyundai at about 9:30 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said.

Police said the car was impounded for a safety check.

Fifth Squad detectives are asking anyone who might have additional information on the collision to contact them at 631-854-8552.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

