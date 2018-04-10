TODAY'S PAPER
Ben & Jerry's free cone day

Children and adults took advantage of Ben & Jerry's free cone day in Huntington on April 10, 2018. Since 1979, Ben & Jerry's gives out free ice cream one day a year to say thanks to customers.

Mikayla Blizzard, 6, of Huntington, devours her ice
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Mikayla Blizzard, 6, of Huntington, devours her ice cream at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Although cones were free, donations were encouraged and benefited Tri Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

From left: Sisters Caitlin, 6, and Caroline Wegielnik,
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

From left: Sisters Caitlin, 6, and Caroline Wegielnik, 4, of Huntington, devour their ice cream, at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Although cones were free, donations were encouraged and benefited Tri Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

From left: Brothers Liam, 6, and James Santarpia,
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

From left: Brothers Liam, 6, and James Santarpia, 4, devour their ice cream at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Donations are encouraged and will benefit TRI Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

Lashaneen Sease, 10, of Huntington, devours her ice
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Lashaneen Sease, 10, of Huntington, devours her ice cream with friends at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Although cones were free, donations were encouraged and benefited Tri Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor, where Sease attends programs.

People receive their ice cream at Free Cone
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

People receive their ice cream at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Donations are encouraged and will benefit TRI Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

Millie Madden, 15 months, devours her ice cream,
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Millie Madden, 15 months, devours her ice cream, with mom Meghan, both of Huntington, at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Although cones were free, donations were encouraged and benefited Tri Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

Mikayla Blizzard, 6, of Huntington, scopes out the
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Mikayla Blizzard, 6, of Huntington, scopes out the ice cream choices at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Although cones were free, donations were encouraged and benefited Tri Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

Ice cream is served at Free Cone Day
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Ice cream is served at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Donations are encouraged and will benefit TRI Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

Sam Cirlincione, 12, of Huntington, devours his ice
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

Sam Cirlincione, 12, of Huntington, devours his ice cream at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Although cones were free, donations were encouraged and benefited Tri Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

People receive their treats at Free Cone Day
Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

People receive their treats at Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's, April 10, 2018, on Main Street in Huntington. Donations are encouraged and will benefit TRI Community & Youth Agency serving youth in the school districts of Huntington, South Huntington and Cold Spring Harbor.

