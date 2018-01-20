Islip Town Board member Trish Bergin Weichbrodt is facing harsh criticism for a Facebook post that some are calling racist, in which she suggested she would take her children to three countries that President Donald Trump reportedly referred to with a vulgarity last week.

Bergin Weichbrodt, a Republican first elected in 2009, wrote on her Facebook page Friday night: “I’m looking at warm getaways for kids February break. I’m wondering about El Salvador, Haiti or Somalia #recommendations?”

She later referred to the posting as a “joke” and apologized on Facebook to anyone who was offended by her remarks.

In an Oval Office meeting with Congressional lawmakers last week, Trump reportedly derided protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to lawmakers in the room. Trump reportedly suggested that the United States bring in more people from countries such as Norway, which has a largely Caucasian population.

In a text message to Newsday on Saturday, Bergin Weichbrodt said she spoke to “some of my friends from El Salvador,” and “recognized that my sarcasm was hurtful and I recognized that I needed to apologize.”

She continued, explaining that: “My point was that while these counties are beautiful places that we would all love to vacation in, we can’t because they are unsafe. I should have said just that, as opposed to being sarcastic about it. My heart goes out to all people living in unsafe places and I shouldn’t have addressed the issue with sarcasm.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and the Islip Town Board released a statement Saturday, saying: “If what has been shared is true, it is truly inexcusable. The people of these countries have suffered immeasurable hardships and these type of comments demonstrate a level of insensitivity that we find truly offensive. We as a town are proud and embrace our diversity and strongly oppose this type of rhetoric. We stand with the rest of our community in demanding not only an apology, but an explanation.”

Some Suffolk County lawmakers and minority advocates condemned Bergin Weichbrodt’s remarks as racist and hurtful.

Lucas Sánchez, director of the Long Island office for New York Communities for Change, a progressive group that advocates for low-income families, called the post “embarrassing” and a “slap in the face” to all of her constituents. He called on Bergin Weichbrodt to step down from her council post.

“It speaks to the homegrown racism that exists on Long Island,” Sánchez said. “And, it’s an affront to communities of color across Long Island.”

Democrat DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague), presiding officer of the Suffolk Legislature, said the post damages public safety as elected officials attempt to gain support in minority communities against MS-13.

“It’s unfortunate because she was elected to represent every community and every ethnicity in the Town of Islip,” said Gregory, who is planning an afternoon news conference at Islip Town Hall with fellow Democrats to condemn the remarks.

Dozens of angry residents posted responses to Bergin Weichbrodt’s post, calling it racist and crude.

Others posted on Bergin Weichbrodt’s Facebook page defending the comments, arguing that they were funny and that critics were being overly sensitive.

Bergin Weichbrodt, a former journalist who has been mentioned as a potential candidate for state Senate if two-term Republican incumbent Tom Croci does not seek re-election, was re-elected in November and is an Islip Republican Party committee member.

She had initially responded on Facebook to the criticism by saying: “Are some of my loved ones not getting my joke??”

But as criticism mounted Saturday, Bergin Weichbrodt took down the controversial post. “I have learned that my Facebook post yesterday offended some of you. Please accept my sincere apology,” a message on her Facebook page read.

With Víctor Manuel Ramos