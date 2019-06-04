Police: Bicyclist seriously injured after Coram crash
A motorist struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Tuesday night in Coram, Suffolk County Police said.
The motorist was driving southbound on North Ocean Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when he struck an adult male bicyclist at the intersection of Route 112, according to Sixth Squad detectives.
The bicyclist was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
