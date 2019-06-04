TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Bicyclist seriously injured after Coram crash

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A motorist struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Tuesday night in Coram, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorist was driving southbound on North Ocean Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when he struck an adult male bicyclist at the intersection of Route 112, according to Sixth Squad detectives.

The bicyclist was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

