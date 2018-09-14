Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Bicyclist hit by car in Melville has died, police say

Police investigate the scene where a bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by car in Melville. Photo Credit: James Carbone

The Massapequa man who was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Melville nearly two weeks ago has died from his injuries, police said.

Sean Spaulding, 47, was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet as he rode on New York Avenue on Sept. 3, and he sustained serious injuries, police said. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow by Melville Rescue Squad after the crash, but was pronounced dead Friday, Suffolk police said.

Spaulding was riding south on New York Avenue, just north of East Lyons Street, when he was struck by a southbound 2012 Chevrolet at about 4:25 a.m., police said.

The driver, Thuan Van Hoang, 55, of Huntington Station, was not injured or charged in the crash.

