Police: Man seriously injured in Brentwood doing tricks on bike

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A man performing tricks on his dirt bike in Brentwood was injured Saturday evening when he fell into a parked car and struck his head, Suffolk County police said.

The accident, on Madison Avenue near the corner of Oak Street, occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

The victim suffered undisclosed serious physical injuries and was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment, police said.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

