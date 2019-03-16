Police: Man seriously injured in Brentwood doing tricks on bike
A man performing tricks on his dirt bike in Brentwood was injured Saturday evening when he fell into a parked car and struck his head, Suffolk County police said.
The accident, on Madison Avenue near the corner of Oak Street, occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The victim suffered undisclosed serious physical injuries and was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment, police said.
