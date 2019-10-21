TODAY'S PAPER
Commack man critical after being found on roadway by bicycle, cops say

By Newsday Staff
A bicyclist was found critically injured on the side of the road in East Northport, Suffolk police said Monday.

The bicyclist, Vincent Farrugia, 61, of Commack, was found by a passing motorist, unconscious with a head injury on the side of Deposit Road near McFadden Drive alongside his bicycle, police said. The driver called 911 at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Farrugia was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, police said. Authorities said the accident fall did not appear to be criminal in nature.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

