A bicyclist was struck and killed by a box truck Saturday night in Copiague, Suffolk police said.

Jose Torres-Fuentes, 43, of Copiague, was riding a bicycle about 11:45 p.m across Great Neck Road at the intersection of Railroad Avenue when the 1998 Chevrolet box truck hit him, according to police.

The driver, Richard Zabielski, 67, of East Meadow, was heading southbound on Great Neck Road at the time, police said. Torres-Fuentes was pinned under the truck’s carriage and extricated by members of the Copiague Fire Department, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The box truck was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.