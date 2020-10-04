TODAY'S PAPER
Bicyclist struck and killed by box truck in Copiague, Suffolk police say

The scene on Great Neck Road at Railroad

The scene on Great Neck Road at Railroad Avenue in Copiague Saturday night where a man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a box truck, police said.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a box truck Saturday night in Copiague, Suffolk police said.

Jose Torres-Fuentes, 43, of Copiague, was riding a bicycle about 11:45 p.m across Great Neck Road at the intersection of Railroad Avenue when the 1998 Chevrolet box truck hit him, according to police.

The driver, Richard Zabielski, 67, of East Meadow, was heading southbound on Great Neck Road at the time, police said. Torres-Fuentes was pinned under the truck’s carriage and extricated by members of the Copiague Fire Department, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The box truck was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

