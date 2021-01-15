A 77-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and killed while walking his bicycle Friday along Montauk Highway in East Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

In a news release, police said the victim, Arturo Peralta of East Patchogue, was hit at 4:25 p.m. near Scherger Avenue by a 2004 Nissan driven westbound by Zipporah Johnson, 28, of Patchogue.

Peralta was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Johnson was uninjured. No charges were filed against her.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 631-854-8552.