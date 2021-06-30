TODAY'S PAPER
Bicyclist killed, motorcyclist hurt in Copiague crash, Suffolk police say

Copiague firefighters at the scene of a fatal

Copiague firefighters at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcyclist and a bicyclist at Great Neck Road and Campagnoli Avenue in Copiague Tuesday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A motorcyclist on a Harley Davidson struck and killed a bicyclist in Copiague Tuesday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Pedro Espinal-Estevez was riding his bicycle westbound while crossing Great Neck Road, when motorcyclist Steven Kay, heading northbound on the road, struck him south of Campagnoli Avenue at about 9:25 p.m., a police news release.

Espinal-Estevez, 53, of Copiague, was declared dead at the scene. Kay, 34, of North Babylon, was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The release did not say what caused the crash, who had the right of way, how the road was lit, or whether Kay would be ticketed or otherwise charged, but the investigation was ongoing.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

