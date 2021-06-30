A motorcyclist on a Harley Davidson struck and killed a bicyclist in Copiague Tuesday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Pedro Espinal-Estevez was riding his bicycle westbound while crossing Great Neck Road, when motorcyclist Steven Kay, heading northbound on the road, struck him south of Campagnoli Avenue at about 9:25 p.m., a police news release.

Espinal-Estevez, 53, of Copiague, was declared dead at the scene. Kay, 34, of North Babylon, was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The release did not say what caused the crash, who had the right of way, how the road was lit, or whether Kay would be ticketed or otherwise charged, but the investigation was ongoing.