A man riding a bicycle died in Lake Grove when a 2005 Toyota struck him at about 1:44 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, was identified by police as Peter Ferentinos, 61, of Nesconset.

The driver was Brian Ferretti, 20, of Sayville, police said. He was not injured.

Ferretti had been headed east on Middle Country Road when he hit Ferentinos, who was traveling south across Middle Country Road at the intersection of New Moriches Road, police said.

The safety of the sedan will be checked.

No more details were immediately available.