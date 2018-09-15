A bicyclist was seriously injured Friday when he and a sport utility vehicle collided in St. James, Suffolk police said.

Nicholas McMahan, 22, was bicycling east on Fifth Street when the crash with a Toyota 4Runner occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the Moriches Road intersection, police said.

McMahan, of St. James, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The Toyota's two occupants were not injured. The Toyota was impounded for a safety check, investigators said.

Fourth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8452.