Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in East Farmingdale, police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a bicyclist on Thursday morning in East Farmingdale, Suffolk County police said.

The bicyclist was going east on Central Avenue between New Highway and Central Drive when the car hit him about 8 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was not charged, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

